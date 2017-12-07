Festive season well under way in Ardrishaig, Tarbert and Lochgilphead

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Christmas lights were switched on in Lochgilphead, Tarbert and Ardrishaig this week, kicking off festive celebrations across the region.

Lochgilphead

The Lochgilphead Christmas light switch-on was a special event this year, with the Mid Argyll Youth Development Services (MAYDS) celebrating receiving funding from the Scottish Land Fund for a new facilities for young people in the area.

Crowds flocked to the MAYDS Centre in the town as the centre displayed plans for the new building. Those feeling peckish were able to enjoy hot filled rolls and festive cupcakes from Sharry’s Cakes.

Rounding off the evening, Santa made an appearance, music was provided by Mid Argyll Pipe Band and Dalriada Ceilidh Band, and the lights were switched on by Councillor Donnie MacMillan and former MAYDS chairman Peter Hogpin.

Murdo MacLeod, who passed away last week and supported MAYDS for many years, was also remembered in a fitting tribute.

Tarbert

Tarbert’s Christmas festivities kicked off with a market in Templar’s Hall, complete with a visit from Santa.

Kids also got in the action with a parade from the primary school to the tree, with the junior choir singing a few Christmas songs after the town was lit up by Councillor Anne Horn and Seafood Festival Queen Jacquelyn Clark.

Ardrishaig

Ardrishaig’s Gala Prince and Princess, Emily Craig and Cole Houston, switched on the lights this year, as Santa’s elves served hot dogs while revellers waited for Santa to make his appearance.

Some of the youngsters in attendance were treated to a special Christmas story, read to them by Jeanette Laughton.