Announcements for dates 03/12/17 -09/12/17

BIRTHS

MCAULAY

Ruaridh and Clare (Lamont) are overjoyed to announce the arrival of their daughter, Rosie, at 23.59 on November 11, 2017. First grandchild on both sides. The couple were also engaged on October 9, 2017, both families delighted.

DIAMOND WEDDINGS

MCMILLAN – THOMSON – Charles to Jen, at Lorne Street Church, Campbeltown, on December 7, 1957, by Rev E McLean.

DEATHS

BLACK – Peacefully, at Ardenlee Care Home, Dunoon on December 3, 2017, Mrs Charlotte Black, née Munro, aged 90 years, late of 2 Weem Flats, Manse Brae, Lochgilphead, and formerly of Willowbank, Manse Brae, Lochgilphead, beloved wife of the late James MacKinnon Black (formerly Lismore), much loved mother of Duncan, dear mother-in-law of Susan, much loved grandmother of Kirstin, Julie and Duncan, and great grandmother of William, Thea, Lily and Oscar. A good neighbour and dear friend to many. Funeral service will be held at Cardross Crematorium, on Monday, December 11, 2017 at 11.15am. Family flowers only please.

DURNAN – Peacefully, at the Kintyre Care Home, Campbeltown, surrounded by her family, on November 30, 2017, Isabella Montague Crossan (Isa), aged 94 years, 21c Kinloch Road, Campbeltown, dearly beloved wife of the late George Durnan, much loved mum of William and George, mother-in-law of Collette, loving gran of Inca and Connor and a loving aunt and great aunt.

Kennedy – Peacefully at his home Caledonia Court, Ardrishaig on November 26, 2017 John William Kennedy aged 91 years. Beloved husband of Helen Richmond Kennedy, father of Alan, Colin and loving grandfather to Claire and Euan, father in law to Susan and Donna. A service will be held in Kirkcaldy, Fife Crematorium on Monday November 11, 2017. Family flowers only, donations to Marie Curie.

LIVINGSTONE – Peacefully, at the Mid Argyll Hospital, on December 2, 2017, James K W Livingstone, aged 79 years, of 3a Burns Brae, Lochgilphead, beloved husband of Ruth Stewart, loving father of Fiona, Donna, Angela and Arlene, much respected father-in-law of Davie, Fred and Billy, and a dearly loved grandpa and great grandpa. Cherished brother of Robert, Alex and Marlene, and a dear uncle and cousin to all the family. Funeral service will be held in Lochgilphead Parish Church, on Tuesday, December 12, 2017 at 12.00 noon, thereafter to Achnabreac Cemetery.

Flowers welcome. Donations if desired, to Cancer Research UK.

MACLEOD – Murdo. Suddenly, but peacefully at his home, Achnaba House, Lochgilphead, on November 29, 2017, Murdo MacLeod, aged 70 years, Holder of the Queen’s Award for Enterprise Promotion, twin brother of Kenny MacLeod (MacLeod Construction Ltd), beloved husband of Jane (née MacNeill), adored father of Mairi, Jennifer, Susan and Alison, cherished papa of Ailis, Donald and James, and a dear brother, uncle and cousin to all the family. A good friend and respected member of the local community. Funeral service was held in Lochgilphead Parish Church, on Wednesday, December 6, 2017, followed by interment at Kilevin Cemetery, Crarae, by Minard. Sadly missed.

MILLAR – Peacefully, at the Campbeltown Hospital, on December 3, 2017,

Archibald Cook Millar (Archie), in his 89th year, Whitehill House, Witchburn Road, formerly of Ballygreggan Farm, Campbeltown, dearly beloved husband of the late Martha Young, much loved father of Tommy, Archie and Alan and a loving grandfather and great grandfather. Service in the Lorne and Lowland Parish, on Saturday, December 9, 2017 at 11.00am, funeral thereafter to Kilkerran Cemetery. Friends please accept this intimation and invitation. Family flowers only please. A retiral collection will be held in aid of the Lorne and Lowland Church.

acknowledgements

CUPPLES – Jackie’s family would like to give sincere thanks to relatives and friends for the expressions of sympathy, love and support throughout this sad time. Thanks to Matthew Ramsay for his very fitting and comforting service, in celebration of Dad’s life, and to Stan Lupton for efficient funeral arrangements. Grateful thanks to all medical staff involved in Dad’s care, especially Tarbert Medical Centre and Mid Argyll Hospital. Finally, our thanks go to all who attended the funeral service and donated the sum of £570 to Tarbert Parish Church and Tarbert Nursing Aid.

MCCONNACHIE – Douglas and Catriona would like to thank everyone who attended Ian’s funeral. We would like to express our grateful thanks to Rev Philip Wallace for conducting a comforting service, to Kenneth, Rhys and David Blair for their professional services and to the staff at the Ardsheil Hotel for the excellent catering, refreshments and their kindness. Thank you to all who have cared for Ian over the past two years – Sheena Armour, the team of carers, Shopper-Aide, the lunch club volunteers and relatives and friends. Thank you to the staff at Campbeltown Hospital for their loving care. The retiring collection raised £694.

MENZIES – Catherine (Cathie), Sighthill, Edinburgh. Margaret and Moira would like to thank all the staff at Colinton Care Home involved in the loving support and care of Cathie. Thank you for all expressions of sympathy and to all who attended the funeral service. Thanks also to Rev G Leitch and William Purves Funeral Directors for efficient professional services, and to all who contributed to the collection for Capability Scotland. “Towards a brighter horizon”.

IN MEMORIAMS

BROWN – In loving memory of James, a dearly loved son and brother, who died December 13, 2009.

The years pass by, but memories stay,

Loved and remembered every day.

– With love, families at home and away.

BROWN – James, died December 13, 2009.

No longer in our lives to share,

But in our hearts you are always there.

– Agnes.

A memory to share,

Always never forgotten, Grandda.

– George, Alasdair, Kyle & Jaimee.

BURNETT – Precious and loving memories of our dear mum and mum-in-law Margaret, who sadly passed away December 9, 2013.

Loved and thought of every day,

– Love Annamarie, Allan, John and Linda xxxx

BURNETT – In loving memory of our dear granny,

We miss you every day,

– Love Jacqueline, John, Kyle, Joanna, Frazer and Jakub xxxxxx.

CAMPBELL – Hugh, who passed away December 2, 2007.

Always in our thoughts, sadly missed.

– Ivor, Christine, Shauna, Robert and great grandchildren.

FLETCHER – In loving memory of Archie, our dear dad and grandpa, who died December 13, 2003 and Margaret Robertson, beloved mother, who died November 5, 1977.

Gone for many years and sadly missed, but not forgotten

– Inserted by son Gill, Teresa, Jennifer, Hugh, Emma and Callum.

JACKSON – In loving memory of Alex, a deeply loved husband, adored dad and cherished papa who slipped away December 12, 2013.

Although we’re apart,

You’re part of us still.

– In our hearts always, Marleen, Iain, Mhairi, Sandi and families.

JOHNSTONE – In loving memory of Archie, who died on December 10, 2016.

Till we meet again.

– From your loving wife and soulmate, Agnes.

JOHNSTONE – Treasured memories of our loving dad, Archie, who passed away suddenly on December 10, 2016.

One day you’re there, the next you’re gone,

One year later the hurt goes on,

We shed a tear every day,

And miss you more than words can say,

Fether, you were and always will be,

“One of the finest”.

– Caroline, Linda, Angela and Mary xx.

MACMILLAN – In loving memory of a dear dad and special grandpa, Donnie who passed away December 7, 2016. Also remembering a dear mum and granny Eva and a dear sister and auntie Yvonne.

Always in our thoughts, – Margaret and Yvonne XXX.

MUNRO – Treasured memories of David who died December 12, 2016.

A much loved son, always in our thoughts, forever in our hearts.

– Love Dad and Mum XX.

WATSON – In loving memory of our dear dad and papa (Dunnie), who died December 13, 2016. Also our dear mum and granny (June), who died December 24, 2006.

Deep in our hearts you both will always stay,

Loved and remembered every day.

– Joanne, Duncan and Morag and families.

YOUNG – Treasured memories of a dear husband and dad, Norman who passed away December 11, 2002.

Loved and remembered every day.

– Love Margaret and Yvonne XX.