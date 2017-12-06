Sports club lotteries
Want to read more?
Subscribe Now
We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.
Already a subscriber? Login here
Drawn on Monday December 4, the Kilmory Camanachd Club lottery draw numbers were 15, 16 and 20.
There were no winners so next week’s jackpot will be £300.
In the Inveraray Shinty Club lottery, the numbers were 2, 6 and 18. There were no winners this week so next week’s jackpot will be £800.
Tarbert Football Club’s lottery numbers for this week were 10 , 15 and 18 . There were no winners so £900 will be up for grabs next week.