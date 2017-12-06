Sports club lotteries

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Drawn on Monday December 4, the Kilmory Camanachd Club lottery draw numbers were 15, 16 and 20.

There were no winners so next week’s jackpot will be £300.

In the Inveraray Shinty Club lottery, the numbers were 2, 6 and 18. There were no winners this week so next week’s jackpot will be £800.

Tarbert Football Club’s lottery numbers for this week were 10 , 15 and 18 . There were no winners so £900 will be up for grabs next week.