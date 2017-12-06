Crackshot Bob misses nothing at Tarbert
The December leg of Tarbert Gun Club winter league team shoot was held on Sunday December 3.
It was a full house again – 11 teams of five competitors to a team. The weather was perfect, with no wind or sun and not too cold, leading to some cracking scoring.
Bob McColl was on top form and never missed a target all day. He tied with John Paton in the down the line competition and scored a maximum on the sporting set up.
Hot on Bob’s heels were Brian Baird, Angus Peden and Archie Currie, all of whom had to call on their second barrel once, thus dropping a point.
Impressing are the female shooters, and Lynn MacDonald is captain of one of the teams and in amongst the top shots. Jennifer Campbell was in the top team of the day, while first-time shooter Courtney Smith helped her squad into second place.
Results
Class A: 1 Bob McColl, 2 John Weir, 3= Ian Winnard and Ally McDonnell
Class B: 1 John Paton, 2 Ronald Jenkins, 3 Niall Wilson
Class C: 1 Angus Peden, 2 Archie Currie, 3 Steven Sloan
Class D: 1 Lorne Harvey, 2 Robert Campbell, 3 Ian Campbell
Class E: 1 Ian McVicar, 2 Jennifer Campbell, 3 James Cairney, 4 Courtney Smith
Winning team: Ally McDonnell, Niall Wilson, Michael Harvey, Ian Campbell and Jennifer Campbell
Second team: Andy Wilson, Ronald Jenkins, Billy Bergant, Derek Ballantyne and Courtney Smith.