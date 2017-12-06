Crackshot Bob misses nothing at Tarbert

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

The December leg of Tarbert Gun Club winter league team shoot was held on Sunday December 3.

It was a full house again – 11 teams of five competitors to a team. The weather was perfect, with no wind or sun and not too cold, leading to some cracking scoring.

Bob McColl was on top form and never missed a target all day. He tied with John Paton in the down the line competition and scored a maximum on the sporting set up.

Hot on Bob’s heels were Brian Baird, Angus Peden and Archie Currie, all of whom had to call on their second barrel once, thus dropping a point.

Impressing are the female shooters, and Lynn MacDonald is captain of one of the teams and in amongst the top shots. Jennifer Campbell was in the top team of the day, while first-time shooter Courtney Smith helped her squad into second place.

Results

Class A: 1 Bob McColl, 2 John Weir, 3= Ian Winnard and Ally McDonnell

Class B: 1 John Paton, 2 Ronald Jenkins, 3 Niall Wilson

Class C: 1 Angus Peden, 2 Archie Currie, 3 Steven Sloan

Class D: 1 Lorne Harvey, 2 Robert Campbell, 3 Ian Campbell

Class E: 1 Ian McVicar, 2 Jennifer Campbell, 3 James Cairney, 4 Courtney Smith

Winning team: Ally McDonnell, Niall Wilson, Michael Harvey, Ian Campbell and Jennifer Campbell

Second team: Andy Wilson, Ronald Jenkins, Billy Bergant, Derek Ballantyne and Courtney Smith.