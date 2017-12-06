Chris Brookmyre delights Lochgilphead readers

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Lochgilphead Library was the venue last Wednesday for a ‘meet the author’ event organised by the librarians and Argyll Book Centre, who were present for book signing and sales.

The best selling, award-winning crime writer Chris Brookmyre is famous for well-crafted, witty and insightful crime fiction. He spoke with humour and modesty, peppering his talk with anecdotes and amusing quotes from his harshest critics of his books Want You Gone and Places in Darkness.

Extra chairs were needed for the appreciative audience, who were treated to a taste of Chris’ humour and examples of his craft. Chris Brookmyre’s work is embedded in contemporaray Scotland and Britain, (even though Places in Darkness is set in outer space!) and written with a genuine ear for the pithy Scots that sparkles through his books.

Mid Argyll was privileged to host this award-winning Scottish author. The librarians are certainly to be congratulated for bringing this literaray heavyweight to our area. Hopefully this is the first of many such forums.

Chris Brookmyre’s latest works are available at the Argyll Book Centre and in the library and would make a perfect Christmas present.