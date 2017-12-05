MISSING: Shepherd’s sheep, last seen Lochgilphead

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

A shepherd from Lochgilphead, who has plans to head to Bethlehem in time for Christmas Eve, has lost his 26-strong flock.

It is not known whether the sheep have escaped or if they have been ‘baadly’ behaved or have run off looking for extra snacks.

Lochgilphead Baptist Church is urging town residents to search for the sheep, which are believed to have wandered off to different locations around the town.

If you spot any of the lost little lambs, make note of where you have seen them and bring your answer sheet to Lochgilphead Baptist Church on Sunday December 17 at 3.30pm.

The shepherd is desperately worried and in need of huge team effort to round up his sheep in time before his big trip to Bethlehem. He has offered a substantial reward of tea, coffee and cake to those who spot any of the missing animals.

PIC

Pearl and Xena in happier times before they went missing in Lochgilphead. 06_a49FindtheSheep01