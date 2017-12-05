‘Devastation’ as Inveraray’s MotoScotland to close

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Inveraray’s MotoScotland will no longer offer off-road training at its current site following a range of ‘unforeseen external factors’.

The company made the announcement on its website and social media channels, stating that motorbike training within the grounds of Inveraray Castle will stop on December 31.

Founded five years ago, the company has received numerous five star reviews from visitors with hundreds of tourists travelling to Inveraray every year to experience scenic off-road riding.

In a statement on its website, MotoScotland owners Clive and Donna Rumbold said: ‘Sadly, MotoScotland will cease offering off-road training in Inveraray from December 31 2017.

‘This is due to an ever-changing range of unforeseen external factors that are beyond our control. These changes will significantly and detrimentally affect our future business here and subsequently the training courses and trail riding we offer.

‘For those who know any of our team at MotoScotland, you will know we are extremely devastated and saddened to make this announcement, after nearly five years of very successful trading.

‘It is a real loss for Inveraray and Argyll, off-road training and trail riding, motorcycling, tourism and employment in Scotland.’

The Argyllshire Advertiser approached MotoScotland for more information on the closure, but the company declined to comment.

Thanking their supporters and staff, the company said they were ‘proud of what they have achieved in the last five years’.