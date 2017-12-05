Contractor poised to start six-month A83 project

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

A much-delayed major road construction project on the A83 is showing early signs of getting started.

Trunk road management firm BEAR Scotland announced on Tuesday December 5 that John Paul Construction, the main contractor appointed by Transport Scotland, was setting up its site offices ahead of the start of construction at Strone Point.

Transport Scotland had earlier announced a start date for the project of Monday December 4, but that date passed with no sign of activity around the notorious accident blackspot.

BEAR Scotland has now said that temporary traffic lights will be in place from Monday December 11 at the location between Inveraray and Dunderave. These will be in place until the scheme – projected to take 28 weeks – is completed in the summer next year.

To keep disruption to a minimum over the Christmas period, the temporary traffic lights will be removed from Friday December 22 before being reinstated from Wednesday January 3.

The works will involve scaling back a 300 metre long section of the hillside next to the carriageway. This will open up the width of the road and improve driver visibility round the bend. New road markings, signage, safety barrier and bike guard will also be added to further improve road safety.

A BEAR Scotland spokesperson outlined the work programme, saying: ‘The initial phase involves installing protection measures on the rock face before teams then begin construction on the road. The protection measures will ensure that any debris or loose rocks will be prevented from reaching the carriageway.

‘Due to the height of the cut back at some locations, however, this protection will not be sufficient and some of the operation will need to be carried out during overnight road closures for safety purposes. These closures are likely to take place for four nights in mid-January and four nights towards the end of February. Further information will be shared once dates have been confirmed.’

BEAR Scotland will be supervising the works on behalf of Transport Scotland.

Eddie Ross of BEAR Scotland added: ‘We are pleased that the long-awaited scheme at Strone Point is about to get underway on the A83.

‘John Paul Construction has phased the project to minimise disruption to the public as much as possible, however some overnight road closures are required for safety due to the complexity of the works and restricted area on site. Teams will ensure that details of the works are shared once confirmed.

‘Delays at the temporary traffic signals is expected to be minimal, however as always we encourage all road users to plan their journeys in advance by checking the Traffic Scotland website for up to date journey information and consider allowing some extra time.’

The reconstruction project at Strone Point was put out to tender by Transport Scotland at the end of 2016 following earlier delays. The contract was awarded in January 2017 to Irish multinational company John Paul Construction – but contract wrangling over measures to maintain traffic flow stalled progress until December 2017.