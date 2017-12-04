Fishing views wanted ahead of pilot schemes

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Views are being sought from Argyll and Bute on proposals to test new management measures in Scottish inshore waters.

The consultation will consider which areas should host two, two year-pilots, part of an initiative to examine whether changing management arrangements in the inshore zone can have an impact.

One trial will test a more localised approach to fisheries management, where fishing interests have developed local arrangements. The second will trial the impact of separating different methods of fishing, such as creeling and trawling, in an area.

The five separate initiatives that are being consulted on are:

Year-round creel fishing trial in the Inner Sound of Skye

An area set aside for crab fishing off the Isle of Mull

Distinct scallop fishing restrictions in Orkney inshore waters

Creel fishing management in an area around the Outer Hebrides; and

Rotational areas where static or mobile gear fishing activity would be permitted for specified periods of time.

Rural Economy Secretary Fergus Ewing said: ‘Our inshore waters are important to our rural economy and are the source of some of our best seafood, which is why it is crucial that we consider new and innovative ways of managing them through this consultation.

‘We received proposals from right around the Scottish coast so it’s important that we now give communities in Argyll and Bute the opportunity to have a say on how they can make the most of their waters.

This consultation will make sure we are taking forward the most credible trials so that we can have the right evidence, experience and understanding for future inshore fisheries strategies.’