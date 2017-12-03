Sports club lottery draw results

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Drawn on Monday November 27, the Kilmory Camanachd Club lottery draw numbers were 1, 2 and 14.There were no winners so next week’s jackpot will be £200.

In the Inveraray Shinty Club lottery, the numbers were 7, 15 and 20. There were no winners this week so next week’s jackpot will be £700.

Tarbert Football Club’s lottery numbers for this week were 12, 13 and 20. There were no winners so £800 will be up for grabs next week.