Frozen in time – the ‘roaring game’ at Cairndow

Taken in 1909, this remarkable photograph was taken on an ice-covered upper Loch Fyne near Cairndow.

The photo is part of an extensive archive held by the Here We Are community enterprise at Cairndow. It depicts a group of 16 men – perhaps four rinks – and a boy enjoying a rare game of curling on the frozen loch surface.

The back of the original photo is signed by ‘H McI’, who is known to have been Harry McIntyre – a joiner who came to work at Ardkinglas in 1906, left in 1934 and died in 1936.

Mr McIntyre wrote on the back of the photo: ‘This photo was taken on the 19th of November 1909, during a game on the ice in Ardkinglas Bay, Lochfyne, 200 yards from the high water mark.

‘There has been no curling in this part of the loch within the memory of the oldest person in the district.’

The first time in (then) living memory curling had been managed on this part of the loch. Photo: Here We Are. no_a49LochFynecurling01