Argyllshire Advertiser leader column

Prevention better than cure

There is no question that Argyll and Bute Council will need to make some serious cuts to spending for many years to come.

In making these decisions, councillors and officers need to look beyond the bean-counting notion of cost-cutting and take into account the wider picture.

Argyll and Bute Citizens’ Advice Bureau was able to deliver £28 for every £1 of council support – but that was before our councillors decided, in their wisdom, to save money by slashing the support from £55,000 to around £40,000.

Questionable as the logic is behind this ‘service choice’, what is worse is the harm it might do to the most vulnerable in our society – people who find themselves in situations we might, quite easily, all find ourselves in during life’s journey.

If ABCAB and other third sector organisations are not supported so they are there to intercept problems – at minimal cost – before they arise, who will be left to pick up the pieces, and at much greater expense to the public purse?