Packing them in at the Inveraray Inn

A near-capacity crowd was the order of the night at the Inveraray Inn for the November meeting of Inveraray and District Accordion and Fiddle Club.

Supporting players were – Fyne Folk, with Sally Hall, Alex John MacLeod and Jake MacKay on fiddles, Agnes Liddell on keyboard and two guests, Angus J MacColl on small pipes and Grant MacDougall on drums.

Also playing were Sandy Carr from Oban on melodeon; Charlie Saune from Rothesay on fiddle; the Dalriada Ceilidh Band with Myles Clark on accordion, Steve Hunter on guitar and Grant MacDougall on drums; Jake MacKay on moothie with Angus J and Agnes. All their varied contributions were much enjoyed by an appreciative audience.

The guest artistes were great favourites the Charlie Kirkpatrick Trio with Charlie on button box, Derek Hamilton on keyboard and Ian Graham on drums. They delighted the crowd with a great west coast sound, including plenty of pipe marches and Gaelic waltzes, a couple of sing-along songs from Derek and all intermingled with cheery banter and stories from the inimitable Charlie K.

All too soon it was time for the final set of reels followed by a wee stramash but not before chairman Niall Iain MacLean thanked all the artistes for a superb night.

Next week the club welcomes back Neil MacEachern from Kippen and his Scottish dance band.

The ever-popular Charlie Kirkpatrick Trio. no_a49InvAccFidd01