Successful year for Tarbert Harbour Authority

Tarbert Harbour Authority has announced construction is due to begin on a new toilet and shower block.

The news was announced at the authority’s annual general meeting, when members reflected on another successful year.

The board has secured a £300,000 grant from the Coastal Communities Fund which will enable the harbour authority to continue to invest in improving its services.

In his annual review, chairman Duncan Cunningham also announced the harbour’s improvement project will be brought forward to a full business case through the Tarbert and Lochgilphead Regeneration Fund.

In his report, Mr Cunningham said: ‘If successful in receiving grant funding, this will allow for the conversion of the old toilet and shower block to a new office and chandlery and the construction of a dedicated waste area, fuelling berth and pump out facility at Jakes Quay.

‘All projects will be completed by the end of 2018 and early 2019. The net surplus shown in the accounts for this year will help bolster reserves for the coming financial year as the above projects progress.’