RBS to close doors in Inveraray

Inveraray’s last bank will shut its doors next year after the Royal Bank of Scotland announced plans to axe one in four of its Scottish branches.

In total 62 RBS branches face closure by June 2018, with the loss of 165 jobs. Among the closures will be branches in Inveraray, Campbeltown and Rothesay.

The announcement comes just a year after the Bank of Scotland closed its branch in Inveraray.

RBS customers have been advised that there are other branches available, each around 40 miles away in Dunoon, Helensburgh and Oban.

The Argyllshire Advertiser approached Inveraray Community Council to ask whether RBS had consulted local people before announcing its plans. Community council convenor Linda Divers replied: ‘No not a word, but it hasn’t come as a surprise. I’m just sorry for the staff losing their jobs.’

Trade union Unite, meanwhile, described the move as ‘institutional financial vandalism’ and called on the Scottish Government to intervene.

Unite Scotland’s deputy regional secretary, Mary Alexander, said: ‘RBS has forgotten about the many people in food bank Scotland who cannot afford to take the bus to their nearest banking facility or parents with small children who do not have access to a car.

‘Nor do they care much about the elderly or those in poor health who cannot travel any distance to their nearest branch.’

On its website, RBS said: ‘As customers change the way they bank with us, we must change the way that we serve them, and this means that some branches will have to close. Closing a branch is a decision we take very seriously.

‘We know it can affect people in the local area and we’ll always work hard to guide you through the changes and find the best way to serve you from now on.’

The Inveraray RBS branch – due to close by June 2018. no_a49RBSinveraray01