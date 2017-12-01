Co-op splashes the cash for local causes

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Lochgilphead and Tarbert Co-op supermarkets have donated more than £22,000 to local causes.

The Lochgilphead store donated £21,384 to Blarbuie Woodland Garden Club, Argyll and the Isles Coast and Countryside Trust (ACT) and Mid Argyll Transport Volunteers (MATV).

Tarbert also got in on the action, donating £2,916 to the Tarbert Castle community orchard beehive initiative.

Grace MacLeod from ACT said: ‘Argyll and the Isles Coast and Countryside Trust is a new charity that cares for, enhances and promotes the coast and countryside of Argyll and the Isles so that it can be enjoyed by people who live, work and visit here.

‘We are very grateful to shoppers at the Lochgilphead Co-op for their very generous grant via the members donation scheme.

‘This will help fund ACT hubs to support a local community environmental project.’

Blarbuie Woodland Enterprise has said the money it received will go towards a new polytunnel and fund the gardening skills club.

Gillian Davies said: ‘Blarbuie Woodland Enterprise would like to thank the Co-op and the local community fund for their generous donation. This will support the development of a gardening club in 2018.’

PICS

Staff members at Lochgilphead Co-op with charity representatives. 08_a48coopdonations

Grace MacLeod receives a cheque on behalf of ACT from Co-op manager Callum Crawford. 08_a48coopgracemacelod

Representing Blarbuie Woodland Enterprise, Gillian Davies received a cheque which will go towards the garden club. 08_a48coopblarbuie

Sheila Campbell receives a cheque in her bee suit from Co-op Tarbert. The money will be going towards establishing bees in the Community Orchard this spring. no_a48tarbertcoop