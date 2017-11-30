Sam and Jess raise miles of cash for veterans

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Colin Cameron

A former soldier and his dog have been in Mid Argyll as part of a 7,700 mile walk to raise cash for veterans suffering from post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

Sam Doyle set off from Blackpool on May 29 on a clockwise trek around Britain. Last weekend he reached Inveraray and by Wednesday he was off in the Tarbert direction, accompanied by faithful lurcher cross Jess.

To date, Sam, 30, a former gunner with the Third Regiment Royal Horse Artillery and a French Foreign Legion veteran, has raised more than £4,800 through his Justgiving page.

At the end of his trek, which Sam says ‘will take as long as it takes’, proceeds will go to PTSD Resolution charity supporting former service personnel and their families dealing with post traumatic stress disorder.

‘I’ll be honest, when I first thought of doing the walk it was all about me and just getting away. But when a friend said I should think about doing it for charity, I was well up for it,’ said Sam.

‘I was in Afghanistan in 2008 and was officially diagnosed with PTSD in 2014. I got no support from the MOD and not a lot elsewhere, so I want to try and help other people with PTSD.’

As he sets off into a Scottish winter, he uses survival skills picked up in the military, often sleeping rough – but with two-year-old Jess as company.

But as he arrived in Lochgilphead on Monday it was straight to the vet for Jess after she sprained a leg muscle on the road from Furnace. But by Wednesday she was well enough to carry on.

Next on their journey it’s Kintyre, then up the coast to Oban.

Before he left, Sam told the Advertiser: ‘The scenery in Scotland is brilliant and the people are so friendly. I want to say thanks to everyone who has helped me, and in particular Karen Ellis and her partner Rob. Also thanks to Fyne Tackle for giving me a great pair of boots – my eighth pair so far.’

You can support Sam by visiting his Justgiving page: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/sam-doyle1

PIC:

Sam and Jess take a breather in Lochgilphead. 06_a48SamDoyle01