Jesseca’s magical world of Disney

A seven-year old girl from Lochgilphead has been dancing in Disneyland.

Jesseca McNab danced in the Disneyland Paris Main Street parade on Saturday November 25 as part of the seventh International Gathering of Scottish Highland Dance.

She also danced very well in competitions at Disneyland Paris the day prior to this taking a third place medal and two fourth places.

Jesseca, second left, with the Katrina Martin school of dance, Dunoon. no_a48Disneydancer01

Laden with medals, Jesseca enjoys her time in Paris. no_a48Disneydancer02