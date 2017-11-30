Dunlossit tops final Islay cattle sale

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

United Auctions held the last sale of cattle for the year on November 25 at Islay Auction Mart when 440 head were sold.

All classes sold at levels achieved at the corresponding sale last year. Bullocks averaged 224.1 pence per kilo or £682.93 per head whilst heifers levelled out at 209.07 pence per kilo or £603.88 per head.

Dunlossit Farms, Lossit led the prices per head with a British Blue bullock selling at £1,340 whilst Dunlossit Farms, Knocklearach led this section per kilo at 267 pence. Heifers from Uiskentuie sold to £940 per head and Knocklearach Heifers sold to 238 pence per kilo.

Principal lots and prices

Bullocks

Aberdeen Angus: Uiskentuie – £1,000 and £950

British Blue: Lossit – £1,340

Charolais: Gartacharra – £960; Knocklearach – £810; Carrabus Farm – £800; Knocklearach – £800

Limousin: Ballychatrigan – £1,030; Balaclava – £1,010; Uiskentuie – £1,000 (5), £980 (3) and £950; Balaclava – £930 (4); Kintra – £920; Balaclava – £900 (4); Kilbride – £890; Uiskentuie – £890 (4); Ballychatrigan – £850 (2)

Simmental: Corraray – £800 (2)

Heifers

Aberdeen Angus: Gartacharra – £890 (7); Uiskentuie – £760

Charolais: Carrabus Farm – £740; Knocklearach – £670 (6) and £640 (9)

Limousin: Uiskentuie – £940; Balaclava – £910 & £900 (3); Uiskentuie – £890 (8) and £850 (4)

Simmental: Carrabus Farm – £770

Leading prices per kilo

Bullocks

Aberdeen Angus: Uiskentuie – 212

British Blue: Knocklearach – 245

Charolais: Knocklearach – 267 and 245; Carrabus Farm – 243; Kinnabus – 242 and 241

Limousin: Knocklearach – 267, 258 and 254; Kilbride – 252 and 250; Kintra – 250; Kilbride & Smalladh – 245; Kintra and Cruach – 241; Kintra – 240

Simmental: Knocklearach – 230

Heifers

Aberdeen Angus: Kelsay – 201

British Blue: Bayview – 208

Charolais: Knocklearach – 235; Kinnabus – 227; Carrabus – 224; Kinnabus 212

Limousin: Knocklearach – 238; Kintra – 235; Balaclava – 233; Kilbride and Knocklearach – 230; Bayview – 228; Kintra – 225

Simmental: Corraray – 208