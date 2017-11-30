Dunlossit tops final Islay cattle sale
United Auctions held the last sale of cattle for the year on November 25 at Islay Auction Mart when 440 head were sold.
All classes sold at levels achieved at the corresponding sale last year. Bullocks averaged 224.1 pence per kilo or £682.93 per head whilst heifers levelled out at 209.07 pence per kilo or £603.88 per head.
Dunlossit Farms, Lossit led the prices per head with a British Blue bullock selling at £1,340 whilst Dunlossit Farms, Knocklearach led this section per kilo at 267 pence. Heifers from Uiskentuie sold to £940 per head and Knocklearach Heifers sold to 238 pence per kilo.
Principal lots and prices
Bullocks
Aberdeen Angus: Uiskentuie – £1,000 and £950
British Blue: Lossit – £1,340
Charolais: Gartacharra – £960; Knocklearach – £810; Carrabus Farm – £800; Knocklearach – £800
Limousin: Ballychatrigan – £1,030; Balaclava – £1,010; Uiskentuie – £1,000 (5), £980 (3) and £950; Balaclava – £930 (4); Kintra – £920; Balaclava – £900 (4); Kilbride – £890; Uiskentuie – £890 (4); Ballychatrigan – £850 (2)
Simmental: Corraray – £800 (2)
Heifers
Aberdeen Angus: Gartacharra – £890 (7); Uiskentuie – £760
Charolais: Carrabus Farm – £740; Knocklearach – £670 (6) and £640 (9)
Limousin: Uiskentuie – £940; Balaclava – £910 & £900 (3); Uiskentuie – £890 (8) and £850 (4)
Simmental: Carrabus Farm – £770
Leading prices per kilo
Bullocks
Aberdeen Angus: Uiskentuie – 212
British Blue: Knocklearach – 245
Charolais: Knocklearach – 267 and 245; Carrabus Farm – 243; Kinnabus – 242 and 241
Limousin: Knocklearach – 267, 258 and 254; Kilbride – 252 and 250; Kintra – 250; Kilbride & Smalladh – 245; Kintra and Cruach – 241; Kintra – 240
Simmental: Knocklearach – 230
Heifers
Aberdeen Angus: Kelsay – 201
British Blue: Bayview – 208
Charolais: Knocklearach – 235; Kinnabus – 227; Carrabus – 224; Kinnabus 212
Limousin: Knocklearach – 238; Kintra – 235; Balaclava – 233; Kilbride and Knocklearach – 230; Bayview – 228; Kintra – 225
Simmental: Corraray – 208