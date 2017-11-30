Cash is great – but transport help urgently needed

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

A charity offering transport for elderly and disabled residents in Mid Argyll has picked up a lift, courtesy of shoppers.

The Co-op members’ donation scheme provided a welcome £7,259 for Mid Argyll Transport Volunteers (MATV).

‘The donation will be put to good use,’ said Catherine Kennedy, MATV co-ordinator. ‘We are very grateful to the Co-op and its members for thinking about us.’

Money is always tight for a local charity such as MATV, but the more immediate need is for volunteers.

Catherine explained: ‘We have around 200 clients and 15 drivers at most, so we desperately need more people to come forward and help as drivers across Mid Argyll.

‘Our service makes a big difference to peoples’ lives and there is so much to be gained from helping others. It really is a rewarding role.’

Also wanted are people to serve on the MATV committee – essential to keeping this vital service going.

If you have a little spare time to act as a driver or to help on the committee, contact Catherine by email at 5kennedyjc@gmail.com or call 01546 603564.

MATV co-ordinator Catherine Kennedy receives a cheque from Lochgilphead Co-op manager Callum Crawford. 08_a49MATV01