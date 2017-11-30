Announcements for dates 26/11/17 -02/12/17

BIRTHS

PARKER

Michael, Hannah and families are delighted to announce the birth of their beautiful daughter, Lydia Isabel Parker, born on November 11, 2017, at Queen Elizabeth University Hospital. Special thanks to MACHICC midwives for all their care.

MARRIAGES

MACPHAIL – TOUGH – At Craignish, on Saturday, November 4, 2017, Linda, youngest daughter of Josie and Arthur, to Duncan, youngest son of Sandy and the late June. A wonderful day.

DEATHS

ABERNETHY – Robert. Peacefully, at the Campbeltown Hospital, on November 26, 2017, Robert James Abernethy, FRCS (Ed), in his 80th year, The Arch, Torrisdale, dearly loved husband of Carol, much loved father of Gordon and the late Aileen and Fiona, and a loving grandfather of Robert, Caitlin and Philippa. Loving step-father to Stuart, Janey and Bruce and step-grandfather to Hannah, James, Chloe, Hollie and Tallulah. Service in Saddell and Carradale Parish Church, on Wednesday, December 6 at 1.00pm, funeral thereafter to Torrisdale Cemetery. Friends please accept this intimation and invitation. Family flowers only please. A retiral collection will be held in aid of the Campbeltown Hospital and the Macmillan Nurses, Kintyre Locality.

BOWDEN – Peacefully, in hospital in Edinburgh, on November 23, 2017, Margaret McLarty, née McLellan, in her 87th year, beloved wife of Joseph Bowden, mother of Neil and Morag and a loving grandmother and great grandmother. Eldest daughter of the late Neil and Jenny McLellan, sister of Neil and the late Ishbel and a much loved aunt.

CRAIG – Peacefully, at Raigmore Hospital, Inverness, on November 24, 2017, Marion Cumming Craig, Dip Mus Ed RSAM, LRAM, ARCM, aged 76, of Aviemore and formerly of Ferndean, Campbeltown, dearly beloved wife of Bob, devoted mother of Hilda and Jeremy and the late Ciaran and Harvey, and a cherished grandmother. Private family funeral. Flowers from close family only please.

CUPPLES – On November 24, 2017, after a short illness, Jackie (John) Cupples, in his 82nd year, beloved husband of the late Christine, much loved father of Mary, John and Christina, dear father-in-law of Michael, Jasmine and Peter, and an adored grampa and great grampa. Funeral service at Tarbert Parish Church, (today) Friday, December 1 at 11.00am, interment thereafter at Carrick Cemetery, to which all friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Tarbert Nursing Aid and Tarbert Parish Church.

HONEYMAN – Peacefully, at the Kintyre Care Home, Campbeltown, on November 23, 2017, Winifred Catherine Allan Keith, in her 96th year, Glenavon, Ardnacraig Avenue, Campbeltown, dearly beloved wife of the late Alexander Honeyman, much loved mum of Judy, Anne and Marjorie and a loving granny, great granny and great great granny.

MACKENZIE – On November 27, 2017, peacefully at home, Agnes MacKenzie, née Hamilton, in her 97th year, beloved wife of the late Allan MacKenzie, much loved mother of Christine and Norma, dearly loved granny of Barry, Stephen, Cara and Eilidh and a dear great granny. Funeral service at Tarbert Parish Church, on Monday, December 4 at 12.00 noon, interment thereafter at Carrick Cemetery, to which all friends are respectfully invited. Flowers, or donations if desired, to Tarbert Parish Church.

MCTAGGART – Peacefully, at Lorne and Islands District General Hospital, Oban, on November 22, 2017, Flora Anderson (Laura), in her 89th year, 124 Davaar Avenue, Campbeltown, dearly beloved wife of the late Jim McTaggart, much loved mum of Billy and James, mother-in-law of Trisha, loving granny of Heather, Robert and Andrew, great granny of Brendon and a loving sister and aunt.

MENZIES – Peacefully, at Colinton Care Home, on Thursday, November 23, 2017, Catherine (Cathie), Sighthill, Edinburgh, beloved wife of the late A Reid Menzies, much loved mother of the late Ian and of Margaret and Moira, and a loving granny and great granny. A service was held at Warriston Crematorium, Cloister Chapel, Edinburgh, on Thursday, November 30, 2017.

acknowledgements

JOHNSON – Liz, Donald and family would like to thank most sincerely, all relatives, friends, neighbours and former work colleagues, for cards, letters, home baking and phone calls received after the sad loss of Alistair. Special thanks to Dr Harris, Dr Strain, police and ambulance service for their assistance; Agnes and Ceilia, we will never forget the support for us at this time; to Rev David Carruthers and George Mitchell for a very comforting service, to Donald MacDonald Funeral Directors for professional services provided; to Ryan McGlynn for music, that was so near to Alistair’s heart, and to the Stag Hotel for excellent purvey. Finally, to all who paid their respects at church and graveside. The retiral collection for Mid Argyll Hospital and the Macmillan Suite raised £250.

JOHNSON – The family of the late Archie Johnson would like to thank everyone most sincerely for the many kind expressions of sympathy received in their recent sad loss. Special thanks to Fiona and Robert and all carers for the kind care and attention that Archie received. Special thanks also to Rev Robert MacLeod for a most comforting service, Stan Lupton Funeral Directors for professional services and to all who paid their last respects at church and graveside. The collection for RNLI raised £165.

MCINTYRE – Karen, Sheena, Fiona and Alison would like to thank everyone for their kind expressions of sympathy, cards and flowers following the recent sad loss of their mum, Katharine. Special thanks to Kintyre Care Home who cared for Mum over the last year. Thanks also to Rev Philip Wallace for a lovely service, to David McEwan for an excellent choice of Gaelic music, to Kenneth and Rhys Blair for their caring and professional services, to the Ardshiel Hotel for excellent purvey, and to all who attended church and graveside to pay their last respects. The retiral collection was in aid of Kintyre Care Home Residents Fund.

STEWART – The family of the late Isabel Stewart would like to thank everyone most sincerely for all the cards, lovely flowers, home baking and their kind expressions of sympathy, in their recent sad loss. Special thanks to Kerry and carers, doctors and staff of the Acute Ward and the district and community nurses. Also, our thanks to Rev Philip Wallace for his comforting service and to David Gardner for the lovely organ music. Thanks to Argyll Hotel for catering and to all who attended the church and graveside. Also to Kenneth and Rhys Blair for their kindness in organising the funeral. The retiral collection raised £480 for the Acute Ward, Campbeltown Hospital.

IN MEMORIAMS

MACLELLAN – Treasured memories of a loving husband and father, Neil, Nursing Officer at the State Hospital, Carstairs, cruelly taken from us on November 30, 1976.

Never more than a thought away.

– Loving wife, Marion, and son, John.

MARTIN – Treasured memories of Marion, died December 2, 1997. A dearly loved mum and granny. “20 years!!”

Missed every day.

– Nichola, John, Kyra and Mathew xxxx.

STEWART – Inserted in loving memory of my dear grandmother, Agnes Mitchell McMillan, who died November 29, 1978.

A heart of gold stopped beating

Two willing hands lie still

The one who did so much for me

Is resting at God’s will.

Remembering not just today but every day.

– Johnnie.

YOUNG – In loving memory of Billy, who died on December 12, 1985, and his dear daughter, Shona, who died on November 26, 2013.

Always in our thoughts.

– Love from all the family.