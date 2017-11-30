Announcements for dates 19/11/17 -25/11/17

MARRIAGES

BROLLY – BROWN

At Lodge on the Loch, Luss, on Saturday, November 18, 2017, Heather Anne, younger daughter of Kenny and Lorna, to Daniel Iain, younger son of Colin and Jenny. The most happy and perfect day.

PENMAN- BROUGHTON – Mr and Mrs Dennis Penman have much pleasure in announcing the marriage of their daughter, Rebecca, granddaughter of the late Joe and Netta Penman, to Barry, son of Robert and Sandra, on November 10, 2017 at Western House Hotel, Ayr.

DEATHS

HAMILTON – Peacefully, on Thursday, September 14, 2017, at the Western General Hospital, Edinburgh, Agness Hamilton, beloved wife of the late Wallace (Campbeltown), much loved by Sandy, Isobel and Douglas, daughter-in-law Shona and a loving granny and great granny. The funeral service took place at Warriston Crematorium, Edinburgh, led by the Rev Joanne Foster (Inverleith St Serf’s Church) and the Rev Catriona Hood (Clachan Church). The interment of ashes at Kilkerran Cemetery will be commemorated in the spring of 2018.

HOLLAND – On November 16, 2017, peacefully at home, Margaret Elizabeth McCallum, in her 96th year, beloved wife of the late Donald Holland, much loved mother of Elizabeth, Peter and the late Colin, dearly loved nana of Don, Dmitri, Nadia, Sophie, Katie and Christopher, and great nana of Sabastian, Taylor, Oakley and Rupa. Funeral service was held at Tarbert Parish Church, on November 23, interment thereafter at Carrick Cemetery.

JOHNSON – On November 21, 2017, peacefully at home, Archie Johnson, in his 50th year, beloved son of the late Angus and Christine Johnson, much loved brother of Lorna, Neil and the late James, a dearly loved father, uncle and cousin. Funeral service at Tarbert Free Church, on Saturday, November 25 at 11.00am, interment thereafter at Carrick Cemetery, to which all friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to RNLI.

KELLY – Peacefully, at the Campbeltown Hospital, on November 20, 2017, Ann Kerr MacMillan, in her 80th year, 73 Dalaruan, Campbeltown, dearly beloved wife of the late Donnie Kelly, much loved mother of Dawn and Fiona and a loving granny of Jamie, Jay and Amanda. Service in the Highland Parish Church, on Monday, November 27, 2017 at 1.00pm, to which all friends are respectfully invited. A private cremation will take place at a later date. Family flowers only please. A retiral collection will be held in aid of the Highland Parish Church.

MCCOLL – Margaret Elizabeth (née Walker), passed away on Sunday, November 12, 2017, at Hawera Hospital, New Zealand, with family by her side, wife of the late John McColl, loving and loved mother of Sandra and the late Robert Gover, Iain and Sharon, Gordon and Sue, Fiona, Ronald and Surayah, Trina and Bernard, and Innes, cherished Grandma Cocoa to eleven grandchildren, and Great Grandma Cocoa of four (potentially five). Margaret, 92, formerly of St Clair Terrace, Campbeltown, has been interred at Hawera Cemetary, New Zealand.

MCCONNACHIE –

Peacefully, in the Campbeltown Hospital, on November 15, 2017, John Milloy McConnachie (Ian), in his 90th year, 16 Lorne Campbell Court, Campbeltown, formerly of High Dalrioch Farm, Stewarton, a dearly loved brother of the late Duncan and William McConnachie and a much loved uncle.

PEARSON – Anne Ailsa, formerly of Greenock, Campbeltown and the Isle of Lismore, in her 82nd year, died peacefully at Erskine Care Home, on November 15, 2017, after a short illness. Beloved wife of the late Andrew, much loved mother of Andrew Jnr, Calum and Angus and loving grandmother of Kate, Lucy and Archie. Funeral at Greenock Crematorium on Friday, November 24 at 11.00am. Sincere thanks from the family to all the staff at Royal Alexandra Hospital, Ardgowan Hospice and Erskine. A collection will be taken for Erskine.

THOMSON – Charlotte McMichael (Carol), died peacefully, on Monday, November 13, 2017, aged 87 years, at Mearnskirk House, Mod gold medallist, treasured wife of the late Professor Derick S Thomson and much loved mother of their children, Dòmhnall, Daniel, Cairistiona (Tia), Roderick, Calum and the late Ranald; grandmother and great grandmother. A good and true Galbraith. Burial at Linn Cemetery, at 1.15pm on Wednesday, November 29, thereafter to the small chapel for the funeral service. All family and friends welcome.

acknowledgements

MACNAB – The family of the late Iain MacNab would like to thank everyone most sincerely for the many kind expressions of sympathy and support received in their recent bereavement. Special thanks to all medical staff involved in Iain’s care and to his carer, Viv Faulkner, for the kind care and attention received. Thanks also to Rev Robert MacLeod for a comforting service, Stan Lupton Funeral Directors for professional services, Tarbert Hotel for catering and to all who paid their last respects at church and graveside. Donations gratefully received for Tarbert Free Church, totalled £498.

MACRAE – Alison, Tom, Carol and David would like to thank everyone for their kind words, cards of sympathy and support during the illness and recent passing of their mum, Nancy. They would also like to thank the staff at Campbeltown Hospital and Kintyre Care Home for taking such good care of her during her final months, Reverend Wallace for his compassionate service, David McEwan for the lovely organ music at the service that Margaret so loved, Kenneth and Rhys Blair for their kindness and attention to detail in organising the funeral, and lastly, to the staff at the Ardshiel Hotel for excellent catering. Thanks to everyone for their donation to the Lorne and Lowland Church, in lieu of flowers.

WELCH – Lauren, David, Karen and their families would like to thank all relatives, friends, neighbours and work colleagues for the love and support they have received following the loss of their beloved Thomas. We thank you for all the cards, mass cards, letters, flowers, baking and meals which we have received. We would also like to thank Father David Connor for saying a requiem mass and conducting a funeral service for Thomas, both of which so perfectly reflected Thomas’s personality, spirit and life, and to Jonathan for so bravely delivering a moving eulogy for his wee brother. Grateful thanks also to Roddy, Fiona and Cameron of Donald MacDonald Funeral Directors for their guidance, support, kindness and professionalism, and to the staff of the Stag Hotel for catering for so many people. Finally, we thank all those who attended the mass, funeral service and graveside, your support was a great comfort to all of us. The retiral collection has raised in excess of £3,000 for the Butterfly Trust.

IN MEMORIAMS

ANDERSON – In loving memory of a dear mum and granny, Isobel, died November 24, 2016.

Mum,

We may have parted,

But we will never be apart,

For you will forever and always be in our hearts.

– Your loving son, Peter, and Louise xx.

Granny,

We hold you close within our hearts,

And there you will remain,

To walk beside us throughout our lives,

Until we meet again.

– Love, Lauren and Dione xx.

ANDERSON – In loving memory of Isobel, a dear mother and granny, died November 24, 2016.

She was a mother so very rare,

Content in her home and always there.

On earth she toiled, in Heaven she rests,

God bless you, Mother, you were the best.

– Andrew, Esther, Nicole and Eilidh x.

ANDERSON – In loving memory of Isobel, died November 24, 2016.

You felt so very lonely Mum,

Ever since Dad died,

But you can walk together now,

Forever side by side.

– Love always, Alasdair and Jacqueline xx.

ANDERSON – In loving memory of Isobel, a dear mother and grandmother, who died November 24, 2016.

An empty place no one can fill,

We miss you and always will.

– Reid and June.

Forever in our thoughts.

– Reid, Becky and Robbie

ANDERSON – In loving memory of our dear sister, Isobel Reid MacKinlay, who died November 24, 2016.

Gone but never forgotten.

Simply the best.

– Margaret and Angus.

COFFIELD – Amanda. Perfect memories of my precious niece, Amanda, who left us on November 23, 2016.

When we meet on God’s beautiful shore,

There will be no heartache or sorrow anymore.

Miss you my angel.

– Auntie Rosemary. God bless.

MCGOUGAN – James, who died November 21, 1986.

Forever and always in our thoughts.

– Inserted by your father, and sister, Heather.

MORRISON – In loving memory of our mum and granny, Helen, who died November 22, 2015.

Always in our thoughts.

– Donald, Stuart, Sammy, Ava and Poppie xx.