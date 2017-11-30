Announcements for dates 12/11/17 -18/11/17

BIRTHS

MCMILLAN

Stuart and Jemma (née Harrison) are delighted to announce the safe arrival of their beautiful son, Liam Charlie, born on October 11, 2017, at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.

MARRRAGES

LIVINGSTONE – DODD

At Western House Hotel, Ayr, on Saturday, October 28, 2017, by Reverend David Ness, William Sharp, only son of William and Margaret, Campbeltown, to Laura Elizabeth, younger daughter of John and Margaret, Birkenhead, Wirral. A wonderful day.

MACLEOD – DUNCAN

Kenny and Cara were married on September 21, 2017, in Javea, Spain. A very special wonderful day.

GOLDEN WEDDINGS

CURRIE – WOOTTON John and Glenda, celebrating fifty wonderful years, married November 17, 1967, by Rev J R H Cormack, at Castlehill Church, Campbeltown.

DEATHS

EVAMY – On November 13, 2017, peacefully, at Vale of Leven Hospital, David Fletcher Evamy, aged 72 years, beloved husband of Fiona Buckley, much loved father of Jack, Katie and Charlotte, and a dear brother and grandfather. Funeral service at Tarbert Parish Church, on Tuesday, November 21 at 12.00 noon, interment thereafter at Carrick Cemetery, to which all friends are respectfully invited. Bright colours welcome. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to British Trust for Ornithology.

HERON – At Cedrus House, Stowmarket, Suffolk, on November 6, 2017, Margot Jessie Heron, in her 92nd year, formerly of Fernoch Drive, then Union Street, Lochgilphead, wife of the late Malcolm Heron, mother of Elizabeth, David and Malcolm, grandmother of Kat, Louisa and Suzie and great grandmother of Erik. The service of committal will take place at Achnabreac Cemetery, at 12.00 noon on Wednesday, November 22, followed by a service of thanksgiving at 1.00pm, at Lochgilphead Baptist Church. All friends respectfully invited. Family flowers only please.

JOHNSON – Peacefully at his home, Duntroon, 9 Fernoch Park, Lochgilphead, on November 12, 2017, Alistair Johnson, aged 76 years, beloved husband of Elizabeth, much loved dad of Donald, and adored papa of Beth, Hannah and Cailean. Dear brother of Kathleen and cousin of Moira. A good neighbour, dear friend and former work colleague to many. Funeral service will be held in Lochgilphead Parish Church, on Tuesday, November 21, 2017, at 12.00 noon, thereafter to Achnabreac Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Glenaray Ward and Macmillan Suite, Mid Argyll Hospital.

MACNAB – On November 9 2017, peacefully at home, Iain MacNab, in his 80th year, beloved husband of Christina, much loved father of Shona, Catriona, Alex and John, dearly loved grandfather of Xander, Iain and Sean, and great papa of Cairon. Sadly missed by all. Funeral service was held at Tarbert Free Church, on November 16, interment thereafter at Carrick Cemetery.

MCINTYRE – Peacefully at Kintyre Care Home, Campbeltown, on the 15th November, 2017, Katharine Marshall McLachlan, in her 78th year, formerly of Barochan Place, Campbeltown, dearly beloved wife of the late Alistair McIntyre, much loved mum of Karen, Sheena, Fiona and Alison, loving grandma of Paul, Craig, Sara, Kerry, Andrew, Hannah, Emma, Niamh, Eoin, Caoimhe and Thomas, and great grandma of Alec. Service in the Lorne and Lowland Parish Church, on Saturday, November 18, 2017 at 11.00am. Funeral thereafter to Kilkerran Cemetery. Friends please accept this intimation and invitation. Family flowers only please. A retiral collection will be held in aid of the Kintyre Care Home Residents Association.

PORTER – Peacefully at home, 27 Sound of Kintyre, Machrihanish, on November 9, 2017, Helen Jackson Laurie, in her 81st year, formerly of Viewfield, Lochgoilhead, dearly beloved wife of Archie Porter and a much loved mother, grandmother and great grandmother.

SEAWARD – Peacefully, in the Glenaray Ward, Mid Argyll Hospital, on November 9, 2017, Malcolm Seaward, aged 81 years, of 21 McIntyre Terrace, Lochgilphead, formerly of Coille Mhinnean, Furnace and Achnamara, much loved husband of Marilyn and a dear father, grandfather and great grandfather. Good neighbour and friend to many. Funeral service will be held at Cardross Crematorium, on Monday, November 20 at 12.15pm. All friends are respectfully invited to attend. Donations to Argyll Animal Aid.

STEWART – Peacefully, at the Campbeltown Hospital, on November 14, 2017, Isabel Sinclair, in her 95th year, 31d Albyn Avenue, Campbeltown, wife of the late Andrew Stewart, much loved mum of Kathleen, Andrew, Jean and the late Marion, loving granny of David, Nichola, Brian, Paul, Kenneth and Robert, and a much loved great granny and great great granny. Service in the Lorne and Lowland Parish Church, on Monday, November 20, 2017 at 1.00pm, funeral thereafter to Kilkerran Cemetery. Friends please accept this intimation and invitation. Family flowers only please. A retiral collection will be held in aid of the Acute Ward, Campbeltown Hospital.

acknowledgements

MACLACHLAN – The family of the late Anne MacLachlan would like to sincerely thank everyone for their kind expressions of sympathy, cards, letters, phone calls and the many gifts of home baking received after the sad loss of Anne. Special thanks to the staff at Tarbert Surgery and to the staff at the Glenaray Ward, Mid Argyll Hospital for the care, compassion and attention given to Anne. Also, our thanks to Rev Robert MacLeod for his pastoral support, words of comfort and warm tribute to Anne, to Stan Lupton for his guidance and funeral arrangements and to the Tarbert Hotel for catering. Thanks to all who paid their respects at Tarbert Free Church and Achnabreac Cemetery, Lochgilphead, and also to those who donated so generously to raise £1,420 for Tarbert Free Church, MS Centre Mid Argyll and Glenaray Ward, Mid Argyll Hospital.

MORRISON – Raymond, Alexander, Martin, Christine and Pauline would like to thank everyone for all the expressions of sympathy received following the loss of Alexander (Mo). Special thanks to Kerry and carers, doctors and staff of Acute Ward, Rev Philip Wallace, Kenneth and Rhys Blair for support and guidance. Thanks to Argyll Hotel for catering and all who attended the church and graveside. The retiral collection raised £484.86 for the Sunshine Room at Campbeltown Hospital.

IN MEMORIAMS

COFFIELD – In loving memory of Amanda, a precious wife and loving mother, who passed away November 23, 2016.

May the winds of love blow softly,

And whisper so you’ll hear,

We will always love and miss you,

And wish that you were here.

Too dearly loved to be forgotten.

– Steven and wee Brooke xxx.

COFFIELD – Amanda, died November 23, 2016, loving sister, sister-in-law and aunt.

Gone are the days we used to share,

But in our hearts you are always there.

Never more than a thought away,

Loved and remembered every day.

– Rhona, Dorothy, Alan and families.

COFFIELD – In loving memory of our dear sister-in-law and loving auntie, Amanda.

Always in our thoughts.

– Zaa, Leighanne, Ariana and James.

COFFIELD – In loving memory of my dear daughter-in-law, Amanda.

Forever in my thoughts.

– Vivian xx.

COFFIELD – My beautiful Amanda.

Loved and missed always.

– Auntie Margaret and cousins xxx.

COLVILLE – In loving memory of Rosie, who passed away on November 17, 2012.

Loved you then,

Love you still,

Always loved you,

Always will.

– From Peter and family x.

MACNICOL – In loving memory of Ishbel M MacNicol, November 14, 2013.

No longer in our lives to share

But in our hearts, you are always there.

– Love Hamish and family.

MCGOUGAN – In loving memory of a dear brother and uncle, James, died November 21, 1986.

Forever in our hearts.

– Stewart, Heather, Kerry and Louise.

MCLARTY – In loving memory of Alexander, died November 14, 2015.

Forever in our thoughts.

– His wife Agnes, sons David and Ally, Mandy and grandchildren.

MCSPORRAN (ADAIR) – In loving memory of our niece and cousin, Connie-marie, died November 19, 2002.

We do not need a special day,

To bring you to our minds,

The memories we have of you,

Are the everlasting kind.

Love you always xx.

– Inserted by family, home and away.

MITCHELL – In loving memory of our dear mother, grandmother and great grandmother (Jeannie), died November 15, 1995.

Many years have passed,

But the memories of you still last.

– From all the family x.

WATSON – Precious memories of Janet, a dearly loved wife and mother, who died on November 19, 2007.

Sadly missed these ten long years.

– Robin and Jim.