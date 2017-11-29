New man at the top for shinty

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

The Camanachd Association annual general meeting in Fort William saw

Kinlochshiel man Keith Loades appointed president, having served three years as a director.

‘Having been involved with the sport of shinty all my life and having enjoyed the experience and having made a large number of friends,’ said Mr Loades, ‘I wish to give something back to the sport now.

‘Recent appointments to the board and to the staff have strengthened the association, and whilst outgoing and president Jim Barr will be a huge loss to the association I look forward to continuing the good work and initiatives which he has created during his term in office.

‘My aim is to leave the association in as good or better position than when I take over and we can do that by working together with our members to implement the new strategic plan for shinty.’

Daniel Palombo was voted on to begin his second term in office as a director whilst Colin Cameron and Wendy Chamberlain were formally voted on to the board, having served as co-opted directors over the course of the past year.

One portfolio change that has been confirmed is that Steven Mackenzie will be taking over from Keith Loades as competitions director.

Mr Loades continued: ‘The board of the Camanachd Association wishes to pay tribute to the work of outgoing president Jim Barr, who leaves the association with our deepest gratitude and appreciation for his leadership and commitment to shinty during the past nine years, as a director and then president.