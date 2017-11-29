Curtain comes down on Dalmally sheep sale season
Want to read more?
We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.
United Auctions sold 1,401 sheep of all classes at the firm’s end-of-season Dalmally sheep sale.
A good ringside of buyers on Saturday November 18 ensured all stock was cleared at satisfactory levels. Selling to a top of £63 was a pen of Texels from Balantyre Farm Partnership.
Top prices per head
Lambs: Balantyre (Tex) £63; Glenshero (Cross) £44; Evanachan (TexX) £41; Inerlair and Dunans (Chev) £40; Blarmafoldach (BF) £45; Auch Estate (BF) £43.50; Garrogie (BF) £40.50; Dunloskin (BF Ewe Lambs) £40.
Ewes: Achnacreemore (Suff) £52.50; Auchnacreemore (TexX) £43.50; Garrogie (Cross) £36; Glenshero (BF) £33; Glenshero (BF) £31; Ederline (BF) £29.50; Auch Estate (BF) £29.50.
Tups: Craig (Lleyn) £100; Craig (Tex) £70.