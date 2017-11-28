No favours here for proxy cigarette buyers

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

A new campaign aimed at challenging adults who buy or give cigarettes to children and young people is being backed by Argyll and Bute Council.

The authority’s trading standards team has signed up to support the national campaign #notafavour.

Most under-18s who smoke get their tobacco from friends, family and other people they know, who often think they are ‘doing them a favour’.

The #notafavour campaign aims to make it clear that helping young people get cigarettes is leading them into addiction, poor health and financial problems.

It has been developed by Action on Smoking and Health (ASH) Scotland and the Scottish Tobacco-Free Alliance.

It is part of a national effort to tackle the number of young people who take up smoking every day – which currently stands at 36 – so the next generation can grow up free from the harm caused by smoking.

Policy lead for planning and regulatory services, Councillor David Kinniburgh, said: ‘Most people wouldn’t dream of buying cigarettes for children and young people.

‘Sadly, however, there are those who do. That’s why we want to challenge the attitudes and assumptions behind this behaviour – you are certainly doing no one a favour.

‘Young people get addicted quicker than adults, which is another reason why we have to act. So many adult smokers started as children and regret it. Let’s try to nip it in the bud early.’

It is illegal to sell tobacco products to under-18s.

If you would like to report suspected instances of proxy tobacco purchasing you can contact Argyll and Bute trading standards team on 01546 605519.