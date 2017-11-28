Kilmory aim to build on solid season

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Shinty in Mid Argyll has taken something of an upturn over the past year as Kilmory’s senior team competed well in Marine Harvest South Division One.

After reaching the 2016 Bullough Cup final, the Lochgilphead-based team finished a rain-interrupted 2017 summer league season in third place.

As the season ends a special meeting of the club will be held on Friday December 1 in the Stag Hotel, starting at 8pm, where the player of the year award will be presented.

The club will also review the year with a view to drawing up an improvement plan for next season.

A good turnout from players is essential with a warm welcome extended to anyone interested in the wellbeing of the club.

The club will hold its annual general meeting on Monday December 11, and once again a good turnout of players and supporters would be welcome.

Kilmory, pictured in maroon, had a solid season in 2017. 06_a21ShintyKil01