School pipers to battle it out at championships

More than 800 young pipers and drummers will go head-to-head in the world’s largest schools pipe band contest next March 2018.

The Scottish Schools Pipe Band Championships will see 120 schools from across Scotland competing for cash prizes in Livingston on 11 March 2018.

Schools are required to have at least four pipers, or three pipers with a tutor, to enter the competition, which has an entry deadline date of 26 January 2018.

There is a range of competition categories including quartet and debut, as well as a number of categories for different skill levels up to juvenile.

The event, organised by Scottish Schools Pipes and Drums Trust (SSPDT), also includes a freestyle category. The 2017 freestyle winners, Sgoil Lionacleit from Benbecula, scooped the prize with a medley of tunes that impressed the judges.

Alexandra Duncan, chief executive of Scottish Schools Pipes and Drums Trust, said: ‘The Championships was established in 2011 to encourage the formation of school pipe bands, and offers a positive and friendly experience for players who are new to competition, as well a forum for bands at the very top of their game.

‘This year we are delighted to see entries from new schools pipe bands that have been created with the trust’s help. The trust can help more state schools in Scotland to expand music opportunities for pupils by introducing piping and drumming tuition, and we invite teachers and parents to contact us.’

The Scottish Schools Pipe Band Championships take place on 11th March at Inveralmond Community High School in Livingston. For more information and to submit entries, visit www.thechampionships. org.uk.

Pipers from Sgoil Lionacleit in Benbecula who won last year’s freestyle competition. no_a47pipingschools