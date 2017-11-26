Minister ‘expects progress’ as A83 blackspot scheme gets green light

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Long-awaited work to improve a notorious accident blackspot on the A83 trunk road is planned to start on Monday December 4.

After delays of up to a year the project, at Strone Point near Inveraray, is expected to take 28 weeks to complete and will improve the radius of a tight corner overlooking Loch Fyne.

The scheme will involve realigning the carriageway and cutting back the rock slope to improve visibility for drivers; improving the road width; upgrading the drainage systems to improve road safety in wet conditions; erecting a new road safety barrier and bike guard; new road markings; and improved signing.

During the vast majority of the programme the road will be reduced to one lane and controlled by temporary traffic signals . Up to 13 overnight road closures will be required and road users will be notified in advance.

The project, originally scheduled for completion in spring 2017, has been subject to protracted delays as a result of contractual wrangling between Transport Scotland and the company selected to carry out the work.

Transport Minister, Humza Yousaf said: ‘We know that the local community has been waiting for this work to get underway for some time and we are pleased to have agreed a programme with the contractor that will keep the A83 open for the majority of the project.

‘Everything possible will be done to minimise disruption, especially during the festive period when traffic management will be removed between December 22 and January 3.

‘The patience that people have shown so far is very much appreciated and we are expecting to see progress now that the works schedule has been agreed.’