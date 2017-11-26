Argyllshire Advertiser leader column

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Inveraray cruising

Plans for moorings and a pontoon off Inveraray are to be applauded.

It makes perfect sense for a place with so much to offer to be accessible from the sea – just as it was in years gone by. There has been talk in recent years about doing something with the pier and waterfront, but now there is a welcome sense of action.

The mistake has been made before in community projects of under-estimating the running costs of a hard-won scheme. But with John Sweeney garnering support for a community fund, this potential pitfall could be avoided.

It is good to see Inveraray shoulders being put to the wheel to drive forward a project that has real potential to benefit the whole town.

Recruitment drive

Mid Argyll Transport Volunteers need help.

The local charity helps elderly and less able residents get from A to B and has proved to be a great asset to people who need help.

But they are short of drivers, so if you can help, full details are on page three of this week’s edition.