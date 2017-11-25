Police appeal after Arrochar hit-and-run

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Police Scotland has appealed for the help of witnesses after a very close shave on the A83 trunk road caused by dangerous overtaking.

At around 7.40pm on Wednesday November 15, a blue hatchback car was reportedly being driven in a dangerous manner while carrying out an overtaking manoeuvre on a tanker lorry on the A83, near the former torpedo range between Arrochar and Argarten.

The blue hatchback collided with an oncoming car and failed to stop.

Police are investigating the incident and are appealing for the tanker driver and any other witnesses to contact PC Alex Burton at Dunoon police station via 101.