Drink drivers beware

Want to read more?

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Already a subscriber?
Subscribe Now

The annual festive drink drive crackdown will start in Argyll at the start of December.

Speaking at the meeting of Mid Argyll Partnership on Monday November 20, Lochgilphead-based Inspector Julie McLeish confirmed the annual campaign to deter and detect those driving under the influence will get under way on Friday December 1.