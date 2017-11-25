Drink drivers beware
Want to read more?
Subscribe Now
We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.
Already a subscriber? Login here
The annual festive drink drive crackdown will start in Argyll at the start of December.
Speaking at the meeting of Mid Argyll Partnership on Monday November 20, Lochgilphead-based Inspector Julie McLeish confirmed the annual campaign to deter and detect those driving under the influence will get under way on Friday December 1.