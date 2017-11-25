Drink drivers beware

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

The annual festive drink drive crackdown will start in Argyll at the start of December.

Speaking at the meeting of Mid Argyll Partnership on Monday November 20, Lochgilphead-based Inspector Julie McLeish confirmed the annual campaign to deter and detect those driving under the influence will get under way on Friday December 1.