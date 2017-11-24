Wind farm above Glen Aray – views aired at hearing

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Sandy Neil

Arguments for and against a giant 18-turbine wind farm on hills above Loch Awe were aired at a public hearing and inquiry in Dalmally.

The Upper Sonachan Wind Park is so big the application must be determined by the Scottish Government rather than Argyll and Bute Council, under section 36 of the Electricity Act, and go before a public local inquiry.

Section 36 covers onshore electricity generating stations intended to have a capacity in excess of 50 megawatts (MW).

In 2015, Upper Sonachan Wind Park Limited applied to build the 136.5m turbines, with a total capacity up to 61.2MW, among commercial forestry six miles north of Inveraray on hills between Loch Awe and Glen Aray.

Argyll and Bute Council objected to the application on landscape grounds, joined by Scottish Natural Heritage and Avich and Kilchrenan Community Council.

Community councillor Christine Metcalfe, who gave evidence in Dalmally, said the application was ‘yet another financial drain for our hard-pressed council and affected community council.

She added: ‘Claims made that distant visibility of other wind farms around Loch Awe provides reason for a section 36 development within an Area of Panoramic Quality beggar belief.

‘With renewable energy targets passed, imposition of more turbines is neither required nor ultimately in the national or consumer interest.

‘We are not being given proof these things produce a CO2 reduction in emissions. The cure is worse than the disease. Why are our vital tourism interests being sacrificed in the absence of such proof?’

Councils, she said, were straining under a ‘tsunami’ of larger wind power developments. ‘It bypasses the ability of councils to decide on the application. The developers reckon they stand a better chance with the government. We desperately need a moratorium. People are on their knees.’

Upper Sonachan Wind Park Ltd is run by Skylark, a joint venture between Skanska and Ecotricity. A Skylark spokesperson said the sessions would allow the Scottish Government Reporter to pass the findings on to Scottish ministers for a final decision, likely to be next year.

Ecotricity founder Dale Vince added: ‘The case for renewable energy, to help the fight against climate change and improve air quality, is unarguable. As is the fact wind energy saves CO2. Different targets will be met from time to time, when that happens we need to move on to the next ones. Scotland is blessed with probably the best wind resource in Europe.

‘The key issue is whether this is a good site for a wind park. Can it be a good neighbour to people and wildlife? If it can, it should go ahead. The world is running out of time to prevent runaway climate change and future generations will be greatly affected by the decisions we make today.’

PIC – NB on Oban Times server:

Christine Metcalfe – ‘we desperately need a moratorium’. t20 metcalfe 1