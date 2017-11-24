Widespread support for Inveraray marine plans

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

It looks like all systems are go for plans to bring Inveraray’s waterfront back to life.

And the proposals have received strong support from others in the west coast marine tourism world.

Inveraray’s Nicoll Hall was full to capacity to hear details of a proposed pontoon and moorings along the Loch Fyne seafront.

Inspire Inveraray – formerly known as the Inveraray Community Company – is heading up the initiative under the youthful chairmanship of Kyle Renton. At Monday’s public meeting he handed over to fellow board member Derrick Anstee, who outlined progress.

‘We have submitted a pre-planning application and have asked a specialist company to devise a suitable platform for dry landing using a pontoon.

‘We have also applied to the Crown Estate for four visitor moorings, and they have been very supportive, as have Argyll and Bute Council.’

The intention is to be able to land passengers in comfort from visiting yachts and cruise ships. This idea is in line with marine tourism strategies already in place.

There was one unexpected visitor to the meeting who expressed strong support.

Clive Reeves, commodore of Clyde Cruising Club, was in the audience and said: ‘Clyde Cruising Club would greatly support this scheme. There has been a big increase in marine tourism on the Clyde waterways and this could be the start of something a lot bigger for Inveraray.’

Representing Tarbert Harbour Authority was Kirsten Henderson, who echoed Mr Reeves’ views, saying: ‘This development would allow sailors to come further up Loch Fyne and would open up the loch to more tourism opportunities. Tarbert Harbour Authority fully supports the Inveraray project and will help in any way we can.’

Inveraray will need to get the ball rolling for itself, and town businessman John Sweeney is drumming up support for a business fund.

Mr Sweeney said: ‘There has been more happening on the seafront and pier in the last three months than in the past three years. It’s great to see, but what we will need is money behind us to carry out maintenance when required.

‘I have approached some local businesses about creating a fund and I will be contributing myself. So far the response has been very encouraging.’

He added: ‘If we make this work, it will demonstrate to funders and everyone else that Inveraray has the ability and enthusiasm to be a success.’