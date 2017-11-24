Still no start date for Strone Point upgrade

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Drivers using the A83 will have noticed a marked deterioration in the road surface at many locations in recent months, but particularly at Strone Point.

A major realignment project at the notorious accident blackspot on the trunk road had been due to start a year ago, but has been delayed amid contractual wrangling between Transport Scotland and the company selected to carry out the work.

At October’s meeting of the A83 taskforce – comprised of local people, businesses, agencies and organisations with an interest in the trunk road – it was confirmed that disagreements over traffic management, which will minimise delays to motorists during the contract period, are at the heart of the problem.

The Argyllshire Advertiser earlier this week approached Transport Scotland for an update on progress.

A spokesperson replied: ‘There have been further discussions with the contractor and we hope to have a start date and further details soon.’

Once started, the contract is expected to take approximately six months to complete.