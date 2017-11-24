Sports club lotteries

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

DRAWN on Monday November 20, the Kilmory Camanachd Club lottery draw numbers were 7, 13 and 19.

The £600 jackpot was shared between J McCurdie, J Innes, M MacDonald and A Corsett. Next week’s jackpot drops back down to £100.

In the Inveraray Shinty Club lottery, the numbers were 1, 12 and 14. There were no winners this week so next week’s jackpot will be £600.

Tarbert Football Club’s lottery numbers for this week were 1, 3 and 12. There were no winners so £700 will be up for grabs next week.