Red Star put nine past Paisley

SAFL Premier 2

Lochgilphead Red Star 9-0 Paisley

Red Star followed up last weekend’s derby success with a resounding 9-0 win over Paisley at home in the league.

The Lochgilphead side took the game to their hosts early on and raced into a 3-0 lead before half time. The visitors tried to battle back in the second half but to no avail and Star soon found their goal scoring touch again adding a further six goals before full time to take their tally to nine for the afternoon and an impressive 65 for their opening ten league games.

Tomorrow Star face a much tougher test as they travel to Oban to take on Premier League side Oban Saints in the second round of the Jimmy Marshall Cup.