Open shoot goes off with a bang at Glendaruel

WITH 30 guns in attendance at Glendaruel and Colintraive Gun Club’s Argyll Vintners Open Shoot on Saturday November, 18 there was some exciting competition.

High Gun for the day went to Eric McAllister on 147/150. Second place went to Stuart McNeil on 146/150, third was Derek Street on 145/150, fourth was Paul Chalmers on 144/150, fifth Donny MacPahil 139/150 with sixth place taken by Alan Brown on a 137/150. Highest Lady for the day went to Morven Short 114/150.

Derek Street, who was third in the high gun competition, also won the trophy for best local.

The club thanks Andy McMaster from Argyll Vintners for his donation of prizes and Pat Currie, Joanne McBride and Anne MacPhail for the catering.

Left to right: Pete Currie, Donny MacPhail, Richard Deane, Derek Street, Andy McMaster, Alan Brown, Eric McAllister, Stuart McNeil, Paul Chalmers and Morven Short. no_a47guncompetition