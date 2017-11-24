Loch Eck orienteer athlete wins achievement award

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

A Tayvallich athlete who trains with Loch Eck Orienteers has won Argyll and Bute Council’s ‘Sporting Achievement of the Year’ award.

Louis McMillan has been a member of Loch Eck Orienteering Club for nine years and a member of the Scottish Junior Orienteering Squad since 2015.

He has represented Scotland and Team GB on a number of occasions, including the World Schools Championships where he finished fourth in the individual competition and third in the relay.

Andy Trull, Argyll and Bute Council’s community sport hub officer, said: ‘It is great for a sport such as orienteering to receive this type of recognition. Louis is an exceptional sportsman.’

Louis has attended the GB regions summer camp and attends club training. Despite living 50 miles away from his his fellow club members, Louis trains on his own in the evening after school, showing his dedidcation to the sport.

Also a keen piper, Louis funded his £750 entry fee to the World School Championships through busking with his pipes and extra sponsorship.

Louis MacMillan from Tayvallich receives his award from Councillor Roddy McCuish. Photograph: Kevin McGlynn. no_a47louismcmillan