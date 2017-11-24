Little Ava’s fundraising continues

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Five-year-old Ava McNaught from Lochgoilhead will follow a successful Junior Miss Scotland pageant with more fundraising for Scottish Autism.

Ava won second runner up, best interview, Miss Elegance and best evening wear. She will now be heading to the Cutest Kids Paegant on Sunday December 3 in Newcastle.

Ava and her family raised £1,000 for Scottish Autism prior to the competition. It is a charity close to their hearts as Ava’s four-year-old brother Liam is autistic.

Ava’s mum Gemma Madden will continue the fundraising by taking part in the Scottish Autism Fire Walk in Edinburgh on Sunday November 26.

To donate to Scottish Autism visit www.gofundme.com/scottish-autism-fire-walk.