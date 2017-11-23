Wham, bam and lamb for Mid Argyll young farmers

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

It has been a busy couple of months for Mid Argyll Young Farmers Club.

When they haven’t been cooking delicious Argyll lamb, it’s been across to Murrayfield for the rugby.

The autumn internationals are a great spectacle each year, often involving top southern hemisphere teams heading north to play Scotland. On November 11, a hardy bunch of Mid Argyll Young Farmers members headed to the home of Scottish rugby to watch the national side beat a tough Samoa outfit.

Details are sketchy, but it is understood that a great time was had by all club members.

Back in October the budding farmers took the opportunity to test their culinary skills.

Lochgilphead Joint Campus was the venue for Mid Argyll’s version of Masterchef, with club members cooking dishes containing one of the country’s finest ingredients – Scotch Lamb.

It’s fair to say that there were varying levels of kitchen experience among the participants, but each one did very well.

Judging the competition was the redoubtable Sybil MacPherson from Dalmally, who also supplied natty Scotch Lamb t-shirts and aprons.

Tayvallich Estates supplied the delicious lamb for the event, and the club would like to thank Lochgilphead Joint Campus Home Economics department for the use of their equipment, Sybil for judging and Tayvallich Estate for the lamb.

Sybil MacPherson said: ‘I was hugely impressed by the standard of cooking. Every single Scotch Lamb dish was a winner worthy of serving in any restaurant.

‘It was a really inspiring effort by a great bunch of cheerful, enthusiastic young people.