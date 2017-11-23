Star and Tarbert FC provide fitting tribute to late coach

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Red Star welcomed local rivals Tarbert to the Joint Campus 3G on Saturday November 10 for the Premier two league match.

However, football was at the back everyone’s minds following the recent passing of former Red Star youth coach Thomas Welch.

Both sets of players joined together for a minutes silence before the match to remember Thomas who had coached players from both teams as part of the Red Star 1997 team which won the Dumbarton Development League double in 2014.

Saturday’s game was scrappy in the first half. Red Star created the majority of chances early on and got their noses in front as Innes Meikle connected with a header from a long throw in from Kyle Selfridge to put Star 1-0 up.

Star couldn’t add to their tally in the first half but put the game to bed early in the second after a Kieran Moore cross was turned into his own net by an unfortunate Tarbert defender to put Star 2-0 up.

The home side were playing some decent football now and the third goal came from a Kieran Moore corner which was headed home by Kyle Selfridge.

Innes Meikle doubled his tally and scored Star’s fourth goal with 10 minutes to go before Ian McGuinness got off the mark, meeting the ball at the back post with a well-executed header and securing a 5-0 win for Star.

David Ronald of Tarbert on the receiving end of a robust challenge by Martin Bonar. 06_a46RedStarTarbert05

Tarbert’s Fraser Talbot pursues Kieran Moore. 06_a46RedStarTarbert03

Innes Meikle connects to score the opening goal. 06_a46RedStarTarbert02

Players from both teams come together for a minutes silence in remembrance of their late coach Tommy Welch. 06_a46RedStarTarbert_silence02