Project to go extra mile for food producers

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

A new project will see transport links strengthened for Argyll food producers.

The landscape of Argyll and the Isles – of sea lochs, islands, hills and glens – is one of its greatest strengths, but poses major problems when transporting goods and people throughout the region.

But the region’s dispersed producers of high quality food and drink could offer a potential solution to Argyll’s transport challenges.

Argyll Food Producers’ community transport project project was unveiled during Argyll Enterprise Week food and drink day at Inveraray’s Loch Fyne Hotel.

The aim is to develop and pilot a unique transport network throughout the islands and peninsulas of the region, raising awareness of the availability of transport between communities.

The system will operate mainly on an ad-hoc basis, co-ordinated initially by telephone helpline, with the development of an app or similar knowledge transfer platform also being explored.

A grant from the Prince’s Countryside Fund will provide funding to recruit and employ a project manager and provide the resources to build on the survey work that has been supported by Argyll and Bute Council. This funding has been made possible thanks to the People’s Postcode Lottery.

Virginia Sumsion, co-coordinator for Argyll Food Producers, said: ‘In an area where there is a high level of self-employment and micro-businesses there is a ﬁne dividing line between community and business. The project will combine the needs of businesses with the needs of the community in its widest sense.

‘Argyll Food Producers is very grateful for the support received from the Prince’s Countryside Fund and People’s Postcode Lottery for this project, and hope that its results will be of benefit to food producers and other transport users throughout the area.’