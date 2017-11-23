Mini tourism summit for Tarbert

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Argyll and the Isles Tourism Cooperative (AITC) will host a mini tourism summit in Tarbert at the Isthmus on Tuesday December 5 at midday.

The AITC has invited businesses to sign up for the summit to help define local priority activity.

The co-operative has secured a three-year funding package from Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE) and the council to focus on development and work with businesses to collaborate new experiences for tourists.

The AITC has appealed for local input to develop a collaborated and consistent approach on how to improve the quality of the experiences in the Argyll and Isles for tourists.

To sign up to the mini summit, go to eventbrite.co.uk/e/argyll-the-isles-mini-tourism-summit-heart-of-argyll-inveraray-tickets-39161319561.