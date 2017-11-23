Mid Argyll dolphins triumph in Dunoon

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

A number of swimmers Mid Argyll Dolphins represented their schools at the Scottish trials in Dunoon.

16 of the 26 swimmers brought back a number of medals including four gold, six silver, two bronze and four silver for the girls relay team.

The swimmers represented Lochgilphead High, Lochgilphead Primary, Kilmartin Primary, Glassary Primeary and Ardrishaig Primary.

The swimming team, which trains at MACPool and is sponsored by Landcatch, were up against a number of large schools across the region.

Head Coach Arlene Green said she was very pleased with the results of the swimmers. She said: ‘A big congrats to everyone who took part in the trials in Dunoon.

‘All the team swam fantastic, and accomplished good times.We are now waiting to hear officially which of our swimmers has qualified with a consideration time to swim in the Scottish finals at the 50m pool at Tollcross, Glasgow.’

Club sponsor David Danson of Landcatch said: ‘The club has come on leap and bounds since Arlene took over a few years ago. The number of kids involved has gone up and up.

‘We decided to sponsor the club a few years ago, and with this the club can keep going and continue to be successful.’

David is also the father of Megan Danson who was swimmer of the month after returning from Dunoon with a haul of medals, including gold in the 200m freestyle and silver in the 400m freestyle open event.

Junior swimmers: Sophie Balkeen, Cara Banaghan, Eleanor Dale, Ben Davidson, Maisie Gilmour, Betsy Jeffrey, Campbell and Niamh Shaw, Alasdair Toner, Olivia Veitch. Senior swimmers: Logan Allan, Aileen Barr, Ruby Bosomworth, Innes Cameron, Megan Danson, Molly Dykes, Euan Gilmour, Rhona Love, Felix Maddox, Iris McMillan, Christopher McCartan, Rose MacCallum, Ellen Moir, Johnnie Neville, Jacob Porter, Hannah Young. 08_a47macpool03

Lochgilphead Primary School relay team of Aileen Barr, Cara Banaghan, Sophie Balkeen and Betsy Jeffrey who won team silver. Megan Danson, Ruby Bosomworth, Felix Maddox, Molly Dykes, Rhona Love, Euan Gilmour and Johnnie Neville also won medals at the trials. 08_a47macpool02

Father and daughter duo: Swimmer of the month Megan Danson, with her dad David Danson who is a club sponsor. 08_a47macpool01