Argyll and Bute Council needs to know your views

Councillors have urged people in Mid Argyll to have their say as the local authority plans to wield the axe.

Speaking at the latest meeting of the Mid Argyll Partnership on Monday November 20, councillors Sandy Taylor and Dougie Philand encouraged local people to get involved with Argyll and Bute Council’s budget consultation.

Sandy Taylor said: ‘The council is only consulting on about half of the savings it needs to make and there is more coming down the line.

‘This public consultation is really important, as the council needs to know how you feel.’

The public consultation closes on January 2 2018 and details can be found at www.argyll-bute.gov.uk/ planningourfuture2017. Printed copies are available at council customer service points.