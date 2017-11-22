Youth centre charity sale draws crowds with soup
A steady stream of bargain hunters enjoyed home-made soup and sandwiches as they browsed the stalls.
Mid Argyll Youth Development Services (MAYDS) held a community Christmas bazaar at the MAYDS hall in Lochgilphead, with plenty of clothes, festive decorations, bric-a-brac and even bird boxes to browse.
The sale, on Saturday November 18, was held just a stone’s throw from the MS Centre craft fayre, and shoppers took advantage of their proximity as they drifted between the two.
Proceeds of the sale will go to local charities.
PICS:
Sandra Johnston was there raising funds for Lochgilphead’s Lunch Bunch group. 06_a47MAYDSFayre01
Doing a sterling job serving soup, sandwiches, tea and coffee were Xxxxxx Xxxxxx and Xxxxxxxx Xxxxxxxx. 06_a47MAYDSFayre02