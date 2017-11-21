Pre-Christmas treat at Lochgilphead MS Centre

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

A range of quality products at Lochgilphead’s MS Centre made it the perfect place to find that special Christmas gift.

The annual MS Centre Mid Argyll fundraising craft fayre offered locally-made crafts of all sorts – from knitwear to handmade glassware – to shoppers.

And for those in need of a little mind and body therapy to complement the retail variety, visitors could enjoy a Reiki session for the perfect pre-Christmas treat.

PICS:

Kirsty Brady was there with a selection of delightful glass artwork. 06_a47MSFayre01

Making a purchase from Catherine Kennedy’s stall was Jeanette Laughton from Ardrishaig. 06_a47MSFayre02

Nothing woolly about the quality of Fiona MacNab’s colourful knitted bobble hats. 06_a47MSFayre03