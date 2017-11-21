Mid Argyll charity in urgent volunteer driver appeal

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Drivers are urgently needed to help elderly and disabled clients in Mid Argyll.

Mid Argyll Transport Volunteers this week issued an urgent appeal to any local drivers with a little time to spare.

Co-ordinator Catherine Kennedy said: ‘If we don’t get drivers around Mid Argyll and Tarbert the elderly and disabled are going to suffer.

‘You can do as few or as many hours as you want, short or long distance, and mileage is paid.’

If you would like to find out more, call Catherine on 01546 603564.