Wartime Argylls in European sunshine

The picture above belongs to Lochgilphead man Peter Townsley, who kindly gave permission for its publication in the wake of the recent acts of remembrance around the region.

The Second World War photo depicts a group of Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders, and Mr Townsley believes it was perhaps taken in Italy during 1941.

Mr Townsley’s father, Alexander, was a piper with the battalion and is pictured on the back row, second from the left. Beside him, on the extreme back left, is his cousin, also Alexander Townsley.

He also understands that the commanding officer in the middle of the front row is Colonel Malcolm of Poltalloch.

Can you tell us any more about the people in this photo, or the story behind it? Are these men from the 8th Argylls?

If so, please contact the Argyllshire Advertiser either by email – editor@argyllshireadvertiser.co.uk – or call 01546 602345.

